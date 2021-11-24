Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mulberry misses tourists but enjoys sales boost after lockdowns

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 8:31 am
Sales at Mulberry have recovered following the pandemic (Nick Ansell/PA)
Luxury British fashion brand Mulberry enjoyed a boost in sales as shops reopened, although the retailer missed out on foreign tourists’ cash due to travel restrictions.

Bosses said sales jumped 34% in the six months to September 25 to £65.7 million, compared with £48.9 million a year ago when shops were closed for long stretches due to the various lockdowns.

It also swung back into the black, turning a £2.4 million loss into a £10.2 million pre-tax profit for the period.

A focus on full-price items, moving away from discounting, helped profit margins improve from 59% to 69%.

But tourists remain absent from UK high streets, the company said.

“Sales in the UK recovered strongly once our stores reopened,” it said.

“The sales lost from the absence of tourists in the UK and the rationalisation of stores in Europe were replaced by strong growth in Asia.”

A Mulberry Handbag
In China, retail sales jumped 38%, contributing to a 23% increase in sales in the Asia-Pacific region to £11.8 million, as bosses continue to invest heavily in the area.

In the US, sales rose 57% to £3.3 million, while franchise and wholesale sales increased 67% to £10.1 million.

But while store sales improved, shoppers turned away from its online business, with digital sales dropping 19% in the period to £19.1 million.

By comparison, store sales were up 87% to £36.5 million.

The company said it has also managed supply chain delays hitting all sectors and business by stocking up on more raw materials in its Somerset factories.

Chief executive Thierry Andretta said the company is now focusing on achieving carbon reduction targets, including the use of the world’s lowest carbon leather through local and transparent supply chains.

“Our long-term strategy, namely our innovative and sustainable products made in our carbon-neutral Somerset factories, our market-leading omnichannel distribution model, and our expansion into Asia Pacific, has delivered a strong financial performance,” he said.

“Product innovation and sustainability are central to our strategy, demonstrated by the recent launch of our The Lowest Carbon Collection, further supporting the commitments we made in our Made to Last manifesto and our goal to reach zero carbon emissions by 2035.”

