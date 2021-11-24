Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HGV driver shortages could hit Christmas alcohol stocks, industry warns

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 12:47 pm
The Government is being urged to extend the temporary visa scheme for HGV drivers beyond the end of February next year (Gareth Fuller / PA)
The Government is being urged to extend the temporary visa scheme for HGV drivers beyond the end of February next year (Gareth Fuller / PA)

Bottles of alcohol could be missing from dinner tables this Christmas unless the Government does more to address the HGV driver shortage, a group of 48 wine and spirits companies has warned.

The Wine and Spirits Trade Association (WSTA) has written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps telling him companies are still struggling to get drinks to customers and urged ministers to “ease the burden”.

In the letter, signed by major brands including Moet Hennessy, Pernod Ricard and Campari, they wrote: “Businesses are still struggling, and further action is needed, particularly now in the run up to Christmas – a critical trading period for our sector.”

Grant Shapps in Downing Street
The WSTA wrote to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urging action (James Manning/PA)

It added: “This is an urgent issue for our businesses, and it is imperative that Government takes immediate steps to help mitigate the impact of the driver shortages crisis before the Christmas period.”

Bosses warned that the cost of freight had jumped by around 7% to retain drivers, and delays at ports were hampering efforts for shipments to arrive quickly.

They added: “Drivers and vehicles are increasingly unpredictable in their arrival times, meaning goods are either not ready or are left waiting for collection.

“As a particularly competitive industry, the inability to fulfil orders in a timely manner can result in the loss of business, as products can be easily replaced by comparable products from elsewhere in the world. This is distinctly true for supplying goods to Northern Ireland.

“While businesses are doing their best and being as flexible as they can, this loss of certainty and predictability is hugely damaging for their supply chain and ultimately their bottom line, consumers and tax revenue.

“There is only so much businesses can do without having to increase costs for consumers.”

The group is calling on the Government to urgently extend the temporary visa scheme for HGV drivers beyond the end of February next year for a minimum one-year period to “ease the burden on industry and allow for a sufficient increase in domestic drivers”.

They also want better routing for freights at ports and more regular updates from the DVLA on HGV driving tests and licences, after a huge backlog built up over lockdown periods during the pandemic.

