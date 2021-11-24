Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Nando’s losses balloon to £241 million after ‘most challenging year’

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 3:45 pm
A Nando’s restaurant in Nottingham
A Nando’s restaurant in Nottingham

The boss of Nando’s has said the chicken restaurant chain suffered “the most challenging year” in its history as losses ballooned following enforced pandemic closures.

Accounts for the latest financial year to February 2021 show the company tumbled to a £241.8 million pre-tax loss, following a £99.4 million loss the previous year.

Nando’s Group – which operates the group’s UK and international operations – saw revenues plunge over the year after restaurants were temporarily forced to shut their doors.

Revenues slid by 39.3% to £665 million for the latest year, after all its markets were impacted by restrictions.

Rob Papps, group chief executive officer, however praised this as a strong performance against the “difficult backdrop” caused by Covid-19 and said the business is “well-placed” to rebound.

“The 2021 financial year was the most challenging in Nando’s history as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Against this difficult backdrop, I am incredibly proud of the way Nando’s has responded; with a clear focus on our people and supporting our communities.

“I am particularly pleased that we succeeded in avoiding any redundancies at our UK restaurants and avoiding any permanent closures.

“Looking ahead, the Nando’s brand remains very well placed, underpinned by our delicious peri-peri chicken, continued menu innovation, our focus on social impact and our investment in delivery, loyalty and customer technology which is making it easier for more people to eat Nando’s.”

The group also revealed that it reduced its capital investment by almost half – dropping to £54.2 million from £97.4 million a year earlier – as it sought to conserve cash.

Nando’s Group also secured £100 million in equity from its South African parent business during the year, and agreed some salary reduction for senior staff and rent reductions.

Current trading has “improved significantly” globally, the company said, but it remains mixed with variations across regions.

Nando’s was among UK restaurant chains to close a number of restaurants during the summer after production staff shortages impacted its supply of chicken.

However, the firm said it remains confident in its future growth outlook and has seen “continued strong demand” for its peri-peri chicken.

The company also highlighted increased investment in communities over the past year, with over 55,000 meals donated to NHS workers over the year.

It also stressed that it has accelerated its sustainability targets over the year and signed the Better Chicken Commitment to improve welfare in its supply chain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal