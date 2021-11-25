Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spike in applications to blame for passport delays, FedEx says

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 4:41 pm
Travel restrictions have eased in recent months. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
FedEx has blamed a spike in passport applications for not getting the documents to travellers in time.

The company said that as restrictions on going abroad were slowly rolled back, passport applications have increased.

The company’s subsidiary TNT has an exclusive contract with HM Passport Office (HMPO) which is worth £77 million over three years.

But on Wednesday the Times reported that it has been struggling to reach customers in time, even if they have paid for express services.

“As Covid-19 restrictions have continued to ease, HM passport applications have increased. This has resulted in a significant increase in the items to be delivered through our dedicated HMPO network,” FedEx said.

“For some customers, this has meant an extended delivery service from what would normally be a two-day service.”

A petition to investigate what due diligence was done on TNT before it was awarded the contract and why it has not been stripped of the service has gained 233 signatures on Change.org.

The petition’s organiser wrote: “Many have had to cancel their travel plans as a result and lost out on hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

“Unlike many other couriers, TNT do not seem to provide real time tracking, nor can you provide delivery instructions.

“People have experienced numerous failed delivery attempts, others have had their delivery date continuously pushed back with no end in sight. Some have even had their passport or application supporting documents lost by TNT.”

FedEx added: “We fully understand the importance of these shipments to our customers and are taking additional steps to provide timely delivery by adding additional resources to the operations in the UK.

“We’re also working closely with HMPO to ensure recipients are informed of potential extended delivery times.

“We are also aware of some additional reported issues from customers related to missed deliveries and we continue to work closely with HMPO to resolve these.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

