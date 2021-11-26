Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Co-op replaces Christmas TV ads with support for Community Fridges

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 7:25 am
Co-op aims to double the number of Community Fridges
Co-op aims to double the number of Community Fridges

The Co-op is replacing its traditional multi-million pound Christmas TV advertising with a move to promote the network of Community Fridges.

The retail giant said its funding will double to 500 the network of Community Fridges, which was set up by environmental charity Hubbub in 2016.

Each Community Fridge redistributes an average of 2.4 tonnes of food every month.

They will be open over the festive period, offering fresh food as well opportunities to cook and learn new skills.

A live link to a Community Fridge will be broadcast on ITV on Friday evening, with support from TV presenter Dermot O’Leary and chef and rapper Big Zuu.

O’Leary, said: “Everyone deserves food on their plate all year round not just this Christmas, so I’m pleased to give my support to this initiative.

“It’s been a horrendous 18 months for a lot of people. This shows the power of communities and what can be achieved when we all come together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal