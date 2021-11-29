Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Impact technology firms see investment surge as values hit £50bn

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 12:03 am
UK impact tech firms including Octopus Energy, saw valuation surge over the past year (Leon Neal/PA)
Investment in UK impact technology firms jumped to £2 billion in the past year as the sector passed a total valuation of £50 billion, according to new data.

Impact tech firms – which use technology to address issues such as climate change and global health – saw funding rise £300 million from 2020, according to data from Dealroom compiled for the UK’s Digital Economy Council.

Investment in the sector was found to have increased 127% since 2018, taking the total value of the sector beyond £50 billion for the first time.

Climate tech firms led the hike in investment, with green energy provider Octopus Energy raising the biggest round of the past year of £438 million, followed by electric car subscription platform Onto, which attracted £130 million in July.

Firms in the climate tech sector were found to have attracted 65% of impact deals over the past year, according to the figures.

The data comes as Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries hosts the Future Tech Forum this week in London to discuss future public policy issues relating to the development and use of digital technologies.

Ms Dorries said: “We want to harness the power of technology to make greener, healthier and safer choices and I’m hosting the first Future Tech Forum in London to discuss how we can make that happen through future governance, policy and co-operation.

“In particular, they will discuss how technology can deliver positive global change and deliver some of the ambitious targets agreed by nations at Cop26.”

Luisa Alemany, a professor at London Business School, said investors now realised these investments could deliver not only a social benefit but also a financial return.

She said: “Impact investing has come a long way since its start in the late 90s when it was considered more of a philanthropic endeavour.”

Twelve impact firms have now achieved one billion dollar valuation “unicorn” status, including Bristol-based flying-taxi firm Vertical Aerospace and ITM Power in Sheffield, which designs and manufactures hydrogen energy systems.

Impact tech firms were found to have created 35,000 jobs across the UK.

