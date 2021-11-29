Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Irn Bru maker AG Barr to beat profit forecasts amid strong sales momentum

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 8:03 am
Bottles of Irn Bru in the production hall at AG Barr’s factory in Cumbernauld (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr has revealed that its profits for the year are expected to beat market forecasts after strong sales continued in recent months.

The Scottish business, which also makes Rubicon, said sales since September “have grown ahead of our expectations”.

It said it has been boosted by positive trade in the “on-the-go” and hospitality markets, while recent product launched have also performed better than expected.

The drinks firm has been buoyed by the return of more normal habits as people head back to offices in city centres, as well as the recovery of bars and restaurants in recent months.

AG Barr told investors that its production and supply chain has remained resilient and supported recent growth despite the “challenging supply chain environment”.

“As a result of our continued strong volume performance and despite ongoing near-term operating cost pressures, we now anticipate both revenue and profit before tax for the full year to be ahead of current market expectations,” the company said.

It reported that revenues are expected to be around £264 million for the year, with a forecast pre-tax profit of around £41 million, assuming no significant changes to market conditions.

It is the second time the company has upgraded its profit guidance in the last four months.

The London-listed business added that the pandemic “remains a risk” but highlighted that it expects the strong sales momentum to continue in 2022.

Wayne Brown, equity analyst at Liberum, said: “Another upgrade two months before year-end suggests a high degree of confidence and more to come is now highly likely.”

