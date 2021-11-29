Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nissan stresses importance of UK plant in global electric vehicle investment

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 8:10 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 11:22 am
Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta, pictured at the Sunderland plant earlier this year
Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta, pictured at the Sunderland plant earlier this year

Nissan bosses have backed its UK plant as they announced plans to spend more than £13 billion globally on developing electric vehicles.

At a news conference in Japan the car manufacturer, which has a major plant in Sunderland, revealed it will develop 23 new electric models by 2030.

By that time, the firm aims for half of its global output to be made up of electric vehicles.

Nissan gigafactory announcement
Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta stressed the importance of the Sunderland plant for the firm’s plans.

During a news conference, he told PA Media: “Europe will take the lead on electrification around the world for Nissan.

“In Europe, Sunderland is the one which will take the lead towards electrification.”

He said it was not only leading in electric vehicle production, but also battery manufacture and locally-produced green power with its EV36zero build hub, the concept it announced with Government support in the summer when Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the plant.

Nissan gigafactory announcement
The Prime Minister visited Sunderland’s Nissan plant following the announcement by the car company that it was to create thousands of jobs making batteries for electric vehicles (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The firm will now expand that idea around the world.

Mr Gupta said: “Sunderland is the leader, in collaboration with the government, suppliers, dealers and most importantly, our employees.”

Nissan said it will spend two trillion yen, around £13.2 billion, on electric vehicles over the next five years.

Chief executive Makoto Uchida said: “The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened.

“With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities.

“We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.”

Nissan has plans to bring in all-solid-state batteries by 2028, which will be one-third quicker to charge.

How the interior of the new Nissan electric vehicle could look (Nissan)
How the interior of the new Nissan electric vehicle could look (Nissan)

Nissan also released more detail about the crossover electric vehicle it will be producing in Sunderland.

It issued concept images of what is currently dubbed the Nissan Chill-Out – although that will not be its real name – calling it a “mobile haven”.

Mr Gupta said: “Expressing its breath-taking acceleration and feeling of control, this new generation EV represents the shape of things to come.

“Sleek design, energising driving, advanced safety technologies and a productive and comfortable interior space.”

