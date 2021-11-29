Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Santander picks Yorkshire Building Society chief to be new UK boss

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 11:25 am
The Spanish bank still needs regulatory approval to appoint its new UK boss (Laura Lean/PA)
Santander has poached the head of the Yorkshire Building Society to become its new UK boss, the Spanish bank said on Monday.

Mike Regnier will join the bank as chief executive, after a quarter-century career spanning Lloyds, TSB, Halifax and Asda.

“I am delighted to be able to appoint someone of Mike’s calibre as our new CEO. He brings a powerful combination of experience, knowledge and energy, twinned with a positive vision for the future of the bank,” said Santander chairman William Vereker.

Last year Mr Regnier was one of the highest paid bosses of a UK building society, according to an analysis by the Mail on Sunday.

He has been in the role since 2017, and will be replaced by Yorkshire’s chief operating officer Stephen White, subject to regulatory approval.

Yorkshire Building Society chairman John Heaps said: “He has led the society superbly through a period of significant challenge as we have addressed both the transformation to a more digitised world and the complexities of the Covid pandemic.”

Mr Regnier said: “I am honoured to be joining Santander, a bank with a rich heritage in the UK, a strong track record of innovation and a commitment to helping our country prosper.

“I am excited to be able to make a real difference to people and businesses across the UK, helping them to thrive and grow with the support of Santander’s incredible team and unique services and products.”

He added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Yorkshire Building Society and it has been a great privilege to have been CEO. I was very proud to lead an outstanding and talented group of colleagues who always, and especially during the pandemic, put members first.

“I feel that now is the right time for me to take on a different challenge and leave the society in excellent shape for my successor to take the society on the next phase of its journey.”

