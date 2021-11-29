Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Indian giant Reliance denies reports of takeover bid for BT

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 12:33 pm
Indian firm Reliance has denied reports it is considering a move to buy BT Group (BT/PA)
India’s Reliance has poured cold water on reports it is plotting a takeover of UK telecoms giant BT.

Shares in BT Group shot about 9% higher after The Economic Times first reported on Monday morning that billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s firm Reliance could make a takeover bid.

Reports suggested Mr Ambani was considering an unsolicited offer to buy the business or to buy a controlling stake.

However, shares eased back slightly after the Mumbai-based conglomerate said in a statement that it does not intend to make a bid.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries (Lewis Whyld/PA)
“We categorically deny any intent to bid for the UK telecoms group, BT, formerly British Telecom,” Reliance said.

“The article is completely speculative and baseless.

“We expect greater diligence and verification of facts before publishing such articles.”

BT declined to comment on the reports.

It comes after speculation that rival telecoms billionaire, Patrick Drahi, who purchased a 12% stake in BT last year, could make a move to take majority control of the business.

BT has seen its share value cut in half over the past five years.

Mr Drahi pledged in June that he would not make an offer to buy BT, although he will be able to reconsider if he wants to make a bid from December 11, in accordance with UK takeover rules.

Shares in BT were 5.5% higher at 162.5p at Midday on Monday.

