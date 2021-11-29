Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orbit Energy poised to go into administration

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 1:07 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 1:41 pm
Orbit Energy is poised to go into administration after becoming insolvent (PA)

An energy firm which is closing its doors after a spike in global gas prices is poised to go into administration.

A judge in a specialist court on Monday concluded that Orbit Energy was insolvent.

Judge Nicholas Briggs considered Orbit’s case at an online hearing in the Insolvency & Companies Court.

Lawyers representing Orbit asked the judge to make an administration order and lawyers representing regulator Ofgem approved such a move.

Judge Briggs indicated that a formal administration order would probably be made soon.

He told lawyers, after considering evidence relating to Orbit’s finances: “It is patently obvious, in my judgment, that Orbit is insolvent and passes the test for insolvency.”

Barrister Daniel Bayfield QC, who led Orbit’s legal team, told the judge that a number of energy companies had recently run into serious financial difficulties.

He said problems had been caused by high energy costs and a cap on prices that firms could charge.

Mr Bayfield said Orbit’s business was “unravelling” and added: “The company is making significant losses and it is going to run out of money soon.”

News that Orbit, which supplied 65,000 customers, and Entice Energy, which had 5,400 households on its books, were closing their doors emerged last week.

Ofgem said it would ensure all the customers find a new home at a different energy supplier.

The companies join two dozen companies in going out of business in less than three months following a spike in global gas prices.

About four million customers in the UK have been hit by the failures.

The biggest failure to date was Bulb, once an energy success story which fell into administration on Wednesday.

