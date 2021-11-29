Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey set to step down – reports

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 3:33 pm
Jack Dorsey (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jack Dorsey (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jack Dorsey is expected to step down as the boss of social media giant Twitter, according to reports.

Mr Dorsey is currently both the chief executive of Twitter, which he co-founded in 2006, and his payment business Square.

Shares in the social media platform company rose more than 10% after CNBC reported the chief executive is set to step down.

Mr Dorsey previously left Twitter in 2008, before rejoining in 2011 and then becoming chief executive for the second time in 2015.

He has since come under pressure from Paul Singer, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Elliott, to step down again as the company’s chief executive.

Last year Elliott and Mr Singer said that Mr Dorsey should not be chief executive of both Square and Twitter, before reaching a deal with the technology firm.

The social media giant, along with the wider sector, has also faced continuing scrutiny over its moderation of harmful content online, including how it handles misinformation as well as racist and other abusive posts.

Many campaigners have called for more regulation of the sector and greater accountability of senior managers at internet companies.

It is unclear who is likely to replace Mr Dorsey, according to the reports.

PA has contacted Twitter for comment.

Mr Dorsey last tweeted on Sunday, saying simply: “I love Twitter.”

