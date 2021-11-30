Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
888 set to complete takeover of William Hill’s European arm in early 2022

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 8:07 am
888 has sealed a deal to buy William Hill’s European business, including its UK betting shops (Aaron Chown/PA)
Online betting firm 888 has said it expects to complete its £2.2 billion takeover of William Hill’s European business in the first quarter of 2022 after “strong progress”.

The two firms agreed the deal in September, which will return its 1,400 betting shops to British hands.

888 told shareholders that it has now received all mandatory antitrust and gaming regulatory clearances for the deal.

A shareholder vote on the acquisition is expected to take place next year.

The deal will see 888 take over William Hill’s international arm from Las Vegas casino operator Caesars Entertainment, which had acquired the gambling giant in April for £2.9 billion.

888 said the deal will create a combined group with more than 12,000 employees and annual revenues of 2.5 billion US dollars (£1.8 billion).

The online betting firm – which will make its first foray into physical betting shops through the deal – has said it also plans to raise around £500 million in equity before the acquisition is completed.

It added that integration planning is “progressing well”, with Guy Cohen, becoming senior vice president and director of integration, working alongside bosses at William Hill.

Itai Pazner, chief executive of 888, said: “This transaction will create one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming groups with superior scale, leading technology, increased diversification, and a platform for strong growth, supported by a portfolio of iconic brands.

“I’m delighted that we have now checked off a number of important milestones towards completion of the acquisition.

“Given the strong progress we have made, we now expect the transaction to complete in the first quarter of 2022 and are excited about the opportunities ahead of us as we combine two powerful and complementary businesses.”

