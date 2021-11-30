Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two-fifths of Gen-Z credit card holders ‘pay balance off in full each month’

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 10:27 am
Two-fifths of Generation Z credit card holders pay their balance off in full every month, a survey suggests (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Two-fifths (39%) of Generation Z credit card holders say they pay their balance off in full every month, according to a survey.

More than half (59%) of 18 to 24-year-olds surveyed said they have a credit card, with three in 10 (28%) saying they got one specifically to build up their credit score.

A quarter (24%) took out a credit card as a way of helping them to manage their spending and budgeting.

Nearly a quarter (23%) opted for a credit card because of linked rewards, while just over a fifth (22%) took one out so they could be covered if anything went wrong with their purchase, according to the research from MoneySuperMarket.

Under the Consumer Credit Act, credit card providers can be held jointly liable with the retailer if something goes wrong with a purchase costing between £100 and £30,000.

Clearing a credit card balance in full every month helps holders to avoid paying interest on their spending.

A quarter (25%) of Gen-Z credit card holders said they pay off as much as they can every month and around one in six (16%) just pay the minimum.

The survey of 2,000 people also found that many young adults are wary about debt, with 29% feeling uncomfortable about borrowing over longer periods of time.

A fifth (21%) attributed their feelings of wariness around borrowing to having grown up in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Nearly as many (19%) felt uncomfortable about borrowing because they thought there was no prospect of them being able to repay the money in their current circumstances.

Jo Thornhill, money expert at MoneySuperMarket, which has partnered up with some social media influencers, said: “When used sensibly, credit cards can provide a flexible alternative to other methods of payments, while building a credit rating at the same time. It’s reassuring that so many 18 to 24-year-olds have credit cards for the principal purpose of building their credit scores.

“However, what we’ve also found is that for many Gen-Zs a lot of myths and misunderstandings abound about credit cards. It’s not uncommon, for example, to hear people say that credit cards are only for rich people, and that you need a certain amount of money to open an account.”

She added: “With the support of our social media influencers Sul, Talk Twenties, Thrifty Londoner, and Alice Tate, we’re aiming to dispel some of the common myths held about credit cards.”

