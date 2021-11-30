Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marston’s positive about Christmas despite pub chain posting deeper losses

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 3:25 pm
Marston's has reported widening losses (Marston's/PA)
Marston’s has reported widening losses (Marston’s/PA)

Pub group Marston’s has said it is optimistic about the year and hailed “encouraging” Christmas bookings from customers, as it reported widening losses.

The company, which runs 1500 venues across the UK, said it has not yet been affected by booking cancellations and remains positive about the festive period despite the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Shares in the business dropped on Tuesday amid a sell-off of hospitality stocks amid fears the sector could face new restrictions due to Omicron.

Andrew Andrea, who became chief executive officer of the pub group last month, told the PA news agency that the company is in a strong position for Christmas despite sector-wide challenges.

Andrew Andrea took over at the helm of Marston's on October 3 (Marston's/PA)
Andrew Andrea took over at the helm of Marston’s on October 3 (Marston’s/PA)

“We have always complied with regulations, ensured our pubs have the best hygiene standards and will react to any further challenges,” he said.

“However, we are still positive about Christmas. Bookings have been strong and remained so recently.

“Our supply chain has also been pretty resilient, so although we have Plan B options, to deal with any sudden problems, we are as prepared as we can be.

“We also have a full stock of turkeys so anyone coming to our pubs for Christmas dinner can be reassured.”

Nevertheless, Mr Andrea said the sector could still benefit from Government support in the coming months and said scrapping plans to raise hospitality VAT back up to 20% from 12.5% would be beneficial.

It came as the company revealed its underlying pre-tax losses widened to £100 million for the year to October 2, from a £22 million loss in the previous year.

Revenues for the year tumbled to £423.8 million from £821 million in the previous year after it was more heavily impacted by pandemic restrictions.

Mr Andrea added: “It is extremely encouraging that trading momentum has built well since reopening and trading is now exceeding full-year 2019 levels.

“We were delighted to fully reopen our estate in July, once restrictions were lifted, and welcome our guests and team members back into our pubs.

“Whilst there are still some challenges to navigate over the months ahead, we believe the worst of the pandemic is now behind us and Marston’s has emerged a stronger, more focused business which is in great shape.”

Shares in Marston’s were 6.3% lower at 65.19p.

