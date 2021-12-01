Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average price tag on a home expected to rise by 5% next year

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 12:04 am
The average price tag on a home across Britain is predicted by Rightmove to increase by 5% next year (Yui Mok/PA)
The average price tag on a home across Britain is predicted by Rightmove to increase by 5% next year (Yui Mok/PA)

The average price tag on a home across Britain is predicted by a property website to increase by 5% next year.

The most competitive housing markets currently are in Scotland, the West Midlands, the South West and Yorkshire and the Humber, Rightmove said.

It predicts these areas are likely to see asking price growth at a higher rate of upwards of 7% next year.

By contrast, asking prices in London are expected to increase by around 3%.

Rightmove said that its price forecast takes supply, demand and pricing data into account.

Rightmove’s director of property data, Tim Bannister, said an imbalance between supply and demand “has resulted in buyer demand per available property being at near record highs, suggesting that the 2021 scenario of multiple buyer bids on a high proportion of properties when they come to market is set to continue in the new year”.

He added: “We do, however, expect the pace of rises in 2022 to be slower than in 2021 due to increasingly stretched buyer affordability following this year’s rapid rises in average prices.

“Slowing in the pace of price rises and activity is likely to be more evident in the second half of the year. Therefore, if sellers are too optimistic on their asking price in the first half of the year, they risk missing the most active part of the market.”

A stamp duty holiday, which recently ended, prompted a rush of buyer activity in 2021 as people looked to make the most of discounts on the tax.

Mr Bannister said: “While Rightmove sees a continuing busy market in 2022, we forecast it to be less frenzied than 2021 especially if the current scarcity of properties is eased as more owners decide to come to market in the first half of the year.

“Movers will still benefit from good mortgage availability and attractive rates even if base rates rise, and more choice of property coming to market and the slower pace of price rises compared to 2021 will encourage some who have held back so far to take action.”

