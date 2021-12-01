Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Treasury has not estimated scale of Bulb's use of £1.7bn Government loan

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 5:21 pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Treasury officials have not estimated what proportion they expect to be used of the £1.7 billion they have promised to lend to failed energy supplier Bulb to make sure the lights stay on for customers.

Charles Roxburgh, the second permanent secretary to the Treasury, said he did not know how much Bulb would need.

“We don’t know how much of that will be used, it will depend on the final cost of the administration, which at this stage we don’t know,” he told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee.

“The administrator is required to do the administration at the lowest cost possible, but we’re not going to make any estimates of how much we’ll need.”

He said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng can put a levy on the industry to recoup any money Bulb is unable to pay back.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng (Chris Jackson/PA)

If the costs are passed on to the industry, they are likely to find their way on to household bills.

He said that any conditions attached to the levy have not been decided.

Bulb collapsed last year, and entered a special administration on Wednesday after an application from energy regulator Ofgem, backed by Mr Kwarteng.

It is one of 25 suppliers to enter administration since the beginning of September.

Customers of all the other failed businesses were transferred to a new supplier, but if Ofgem had done the same with Bulb’s 1.6 million customers it could have put too much pressure on the new supplier.

Bulb will instead continue to supply energy while being led by an administrator.

“Obviously we’re facing a very challenging and unprecedented situation in the energy supply market, given the fivefold increase in wholesale gas prices,” Mr Roxburgh said.

“In order to ensure continuity of supply, which is the critical consideration here, we needed to make a £1.7 billion loan facility available to cover the administrator’s needs.

“It’s a decision for the Secretary of State for Business as to how to secure repayment, he has the powers to impose a levy on the industry in order to get repayment. The terms and conditions of that will be decided in due course.”

