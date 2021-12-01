Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Tesco boss ‘humbled to get knighthood on behalf of food industry heroes’

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 6:33 pm
Sir David Lewis shows off his honour (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tesco’s former chief executive has said he feels “honoured and humbled” to have received a knighthood on behalf of people in the food industry who “put feeding the country first” during the pandemic.

Sir Dave Lewis, 56, who is advising the Government on how to fix the supply chain crisis, was recognised for his services to the food industry and to business.

After collecting his honour from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, he said: “It’s a recognition for an awful lot of people in the food industry in the pandemic.”

He described their work in getting food to people during the lockdowns as “just a phenomenal achievement” and added that “it makes me think of when the pandemic started and all the amazing things that people did”.

Sir Dave stepped down from the supermarket giant in September last year after turning around its fortunes following a major accounting scandal.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir David Lewis helped turn around Tesco (Steve Parsons/PA)

Last month, he began working with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Stephen Barclay, on the supply chain problems that have led to petrol and other shortages.

He said on Tuesday: “I am volunteering with the Government to help them with supply chains.

“It is definitely not a day off but it is definitely a day to reflect on what an awful lot of people did at the start of the pandemic.”

Sir Dave said the changes which had to be made Tesco at the start of the pandemic were similar to what happened across the industry.

He recalled that the shielding measures which the Government put in place at the time for vulnerable people meant that 35,000 colleagues were lost from the workforce.

He said the situation left a Tesco executive asking: “So how do you still run the business when you are losing 35,000 colleagues?”

Sir Dave said: “In that first six weeks we recruited nearly 50,000 more people and doubled the delivery capacity to people’s homes just so that people could, while they were isolated, get the food they need – that was just such a tremendous change in the way that people worked and it was happening in difficult circumstances.

“People were concerned but they very much put feeding the country first, which was a remarkable thing to be part of.”

The run-up to Christmas has meant the effectiveness of the nation’s supply chains has again come under the spotlight.

Sir Dave began his advisory role last month when No 10 said he would work on both immediate improvements and any necessary long-term changes to UK supply chains for goods.

He also works with Government officials to quickly resolve acute, short-term issues.

A statement said this would include “both identifying the causes of current blockages and pre-empting potential future ones, and advising on resolutions either through direct Government action or through industry with Government support”.

Sir Dave, who is based in the Cabinet Office and has been appointed until the end of the year, is also co-chairing a supply chain advisory group and a new industry taskforce.

The Covid-19 pandemic, container shipping costs and the blockage of the Suez canal are among a range of factors which have hit global supply chains over the past year.

The recent fuel crisis was caused in part by a shortage of lorry drivers.

Brexit and staff shortages have been added pressures.

