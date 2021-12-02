Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rothermere increases offer to buy newspaper group after investor backlash

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 8:33 am
DMGT chairman Lord Rothermere has increased his offer to take the business private (Jonathan Brady/PA)
DMGT chairman Lord Rothermere has increased his offer to take the business private (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Newspaper tycoon Lord Rothermere has increased his offer to take the group behind the Daily Mail private for a second time following a backlash from shareholders.

The businessman had previously offered investors in Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) 251p a share, but raised it to 255p last month.

On Thursday, he raised it further still to 270p a share, or £871 million, after investors said the previous offers were underwhelming.

He also reduced the acceptance rate for the deal from 90% of shareholders to 50%. The company said 41.8% of shareholders have so far accepted the offer.

DMGT said non-conflicted directors have unanimously accepted the increased offer which the company said is “final”.

Shareholders now have until 1pm on December 16 to accept the deal.

Lord Rothermere
Daily Mail & General Trust chairman Lord Rothermere has increased his offer for the group (Iain Crockart/DMGT/PA)

Last month, JO Hambro Capital Management, which manages 3.3% and acts as adviser over a further 2.6% of DMGT shares, said “we are not currently minded to accept the offer on its current terms”.

It said at the time it was “underwhelmed and unconvinced”, adding: “We would also highlight to our fellow investors the clear inconsistencies in the narrative in the offer documentation.”

Majedie Asset Management, another investor with a 4.6% stake, said the offer from Lord Rothermere, who owns a 36% economic interest in DMGT and 100% of the voting rights, is not generous enough.

The DMGT plans have been in place for several months and had a string of conditions attached, including the successful listing of online car dealership Cazoo on the New York Stock Exchange and the sale of its RMS business.

As well as the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, the group also owns Metro newspapers and recently acquired The i newspaper and New Scientist.

The business recently revealed that increases in the cost of newsprint are now at levels not seen for 25 years.

As a result, it said: “DMGT is currently exploring a number of options to mitigate the impact of these cost increases, including a review of employee numbers.”

The company added: “There have been recent substantial increases in distribution and energy costs, as well as increases in the cost of newsprint at levels not seen since 1996, and these have started to impact the profitability of the newspaper businesses.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal