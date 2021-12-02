Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Jack Dorsey’s Square changes its name to Block

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 8:59 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 9:32 am
Block company logo (Block/PA)
Block company logo (Block/PA)

Jack Dorsey’s mobile payments firm Square has announced a new name for the company, Block.

The new name will apply to the company as a whole, it said, comprising Square and the other businesses it owns – Cash App, the music streaming service Tidal and cryptocurrency business TBD54566975.

Mr Dorsey is well known for his interest in cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology that powers them, and the name change appears to suggest the business will have a greater focus on these areas in the future.

Block said it had chosen to retain the Square name because it had become synonymous with its mobile payment business, and instead wanted to highlight the company’s growth since its creation in 2009.

“We built the Square brand for our seller business, which is where it belongs,” Mr Dorsey said.

“Block is a new name, but our purpose of economic empowerment remains the same. No matter how we grow or change, we will continue to build tools to help increase access to the economy.”

In its own statement on the change, Square said Block “references the neighbourhood blocks where we find our sellers, a blockchain, block parties full of music, obstacles to overcome, a section of code, building blocks”, and the name change had been in the works for about a year.

On Monday, Mr Dorsey announced he had resigned from his other major corporate role, as chief executive of Twitter, saying the social media giant was ready to move on from its founders.

The announcement is the second major tech rebrand in recent months.

In October, Facebook said it was rebranding as Meta, a new name for its parent company under which Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and its other services would sit.

