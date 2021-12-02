Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deliveroo founder Will Shu sells £47m in shares to pay tax bill

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 3:42 pm
Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, has sold £47m in shares (Parsons Media/Deliveroo/PA)
The founder of Deliveroo, Will Shu, has sold £47 million of stock in the company to pay off a tax liability.

The takeaway delivery app business confirmed in a filing on Thursday morning that Mr Shu and the firm’s chief financial officer, Adam Miller, both sold shares to satisfy tax bills.

Mr Miller sold close to £2 million worth of Class A shares, the company said.

Mr Shu, who is also chief executive officer of Deliveroo, sold 16.9 million shares at 278p each, representing a 4% discount against Wednesday’s closing price.

As part of the conditions attached to their stakes in the business, both Mr Shu and Mr Miller were required to sell the shares to settle tax liabilities, but will both be rewarded with new shares.

The founder was handed more than £62.5 million in stock under the terms of his share agreement.

Meanwhile, Mr Miller was handed £2.3 million in stock as part of the process.

In a statement, Deliveroo stressed that “neither Will Shu nor Adam Miller will retain any net proceeds as a result of the proposed transaction”.

The sale took place using exemptions to the lock-up on the executives’ shares following its initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year, which stops original shareholders selling stock within a year of the float.

Shares in the company have struggled since its 390p per share launch on the London Stock Exchange in March.

Shares in the company briefly recovered to their float price in August, but have fallen once again in recent months.

The shares fell by 8.1% to 266.5p after early trading on Thursday.

