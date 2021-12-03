Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Service sector growth cools slightly as business optimism hits year-low

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 10:16 am
The service sector saw output cool marginally last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
The service sector saw output cool marginally last month (Peter Byrne/PA)

Growth in the UK’s services sector eased slightly in November and industry sentiment dropped to a 12-month low amid ongoing staff shortages and supply chain pressure, according to new figures.

However, the statistics also showed that the industry has continued its recovery, with firms reporting the fastest rise in new business for the past five months.

The closely-watched IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI survey recorded a reading of 58.5 last month, dipping from 59.1 in October.

A score above 50 is considered to show growth.

Surveyed companies said consumer spending has not yet been affected by inflationary pressures or concerns over recent supply issues.

It added that new orders rebounded as new trade from abroad increased at its fastest pace since 2017.

Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit, said: “Surging price pressures have done little to dent business and consumer spending across the UK economy, according to the latest PMI data.

“New order growth hit a five-month high in November, job creation remained strong, and backlogs of work built up due to supply issues.

“The overall speed of recovery looks to have accelerated in comparison to the third quarter of 2021, with output growth mostly driven by services as manufacturers struggle with severe shortages of raw materials and critical components.”

However, business expectations have been held back by supply issues in the services sector, as “the degree of optimism about business activity growth was the lowest for 12 months”.

The report also reported that the prices charged by service sector firms rose at a survey record pace in November.

Meanwhile, companies continued to indicate robust demand for staff in November, with employment numbers rising for the ninth consecutive month.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “This ongoing demand was fuelled by a slight recovery in supply chain performance in some quarters and travel opportunities opened up for more business.

“Firms were keen to improve on their capacity as hiring levels were maintained even if job-seekers kept the upper hand in terms of choice and salary uplifts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal