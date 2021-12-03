Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Nationwide poaches first female boss from TSB

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 10:54 am
Debbie Crosbie joined TSB in 2019 (TSB/PA)
One of the UK’s biggest mortgage lenders will be led by a woman for the first time in its nearly 140-year history after Nationwide stole TSB’s boss for its top job.

Debbie Crosbie will join the bank next year as she takes over from Nationwide’s six-year boss Kevin Parry.

Scotland-born Ms Crosbie is just two and a half years into her role at TSB. She departs with the bank having credited her with leading a “successful turnaround”.

She was brought in as the bank tried to put behind it an IT meltdown which cost it £250 million and severely damaged its reputation.

She now takes on a new role at Nationwide, a lender in a considerably better position than TSB when she took over in 2019.

It is second only to Lloyds in the UK’s mortgage market and revealed last month that pre-tax profits had more than doubled in the first half of the financial year.

It was reaping the benefit of not scaling back lending during the early days of the pandemic, unlike many of its rivals.

“Following a thorough and rigorous selection process, she emerged as the outstanding candidate to lead Nationwide,” said Nationwide chairman-elect Kevin Parry.

“She is a strong advocate of mutuality and supports Nationwide’s core purpose and the societal role it plays.”

Ms Crosbie said: “Nationwide’s mutual status, combined with its trusted brand and market-leading customer service, make it a purposeful and unique force for good.

“I’m delighted to be asked to lead the society in its next phase of growth and to work with its members and colleagues to make it the leading retail financial services provider in the UK.”

Her role at TSB will be filled by chief customer officer Robin Bulloch until a permanent replacement can be found.

Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno, the chief executive of TSB owner Sabadell, said: “We warmly thank Debbie for leading TSB back to growth.

“TSB is a valued part of the Sabadell Group and we look forward to working with Robin to achieve our shared goals.”

