Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

New six-year contract for Chiltern Railways

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 12:49 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 5:10 pm
Chiltern Railways has been awarded a new six-year contract (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Chiltern Railways has been awarded a new six-year contract (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Chiltern Railways has been awarded a new six-year contract that includes commitments on decarbonising trains.

The Arriva-owned company said it has reached an agreement with the Department for Transport (DfT) to continue running trains between London Marylebone and Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and the West Midlands.

As part of the deal, Chiltern Railways has committed to expanding trials converting diesel trains to diesel-battery hybrids, which are zero-emission while standing at stations.

It will also introduce an enhanced compensation scheme, which means passengers will be eligible for payouts if they are delayed by 15 minutes, rather than the current 30 minutes.

The new contract starts on December 31 and runs to the end of 2027.

Chiltern Railways has held the franchise for services on its routes since July 1996.

The firm’s managing director, Richard Allan, said: “I’m delighted and proud that Chiltern Railways has agreed a new national rail contract with the Department for Transport for the next six years.

“This gives certainty to customers and stakeholders and is a vote of confidence in our future and in the hard work of the Chiltern team which has made us one of the best performing train operators over many years.

“We are determined to modernise Chiltern Railways again and ensure we are fit to meet the challenges of the future. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and attracting more customers to use the railway.”

The award of the contract was condemned by trade unions.

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, said it was “immoral” to allow companies to “profit off the back of passengers and taxpayers” amid expected fare rises and cuts to services and staff.

Mick Lynch, general Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, described the agreement as “yet another rail contract dished out by the Tory Government to a company owned by German state railways”.

The DfT published the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail in May, setting out plans for sweeping reforms such as ending traditional rail franchises and introducing a new public sector body to oversee the network, named Great British Railways.

The Chiltern Railways agreement could see the firm moved onto a new type of contract in early 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]