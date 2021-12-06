Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Ted Baker chairman John Barton dies

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 7:52 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 2:42 pm
John Barton was appointed to the role of chairman after Ted Baker’s founder stepped down after allegations of improper behaviour (Nick Ansell/PA)
The chairman of Ted Baker, who also once led the boards of easyJet and Next, has died, the company said on Monday.

John Barton passed away suddenly, the business told its investors, without revealing further information.

Ted Baker chief executive Rachel Osborne said: “John was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at Ted Baker and we will hugely miss his support and guidance.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Anne, and their family.”

On behalf of the board, director Helena Feltham said: “John combined a generosity of spirit with insight, humility and humour and we will all miss him.

“He led the board with great skill and it was a privilege to have worked with him. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Ms Feltham will become interim chairman of the company with immediate effect.

Mr Baker, who turned 77 in August, spent more than a decade as the chairman of fashion chain Next.

He was named chairman of the Ted Baker board last year as the business was in the midst of a major economic hit from Covid-19 lockdowns and also reeling from a scandal that forced its founder to step away.

Ray Kelvin resigned last March amid complaints from staff of inappropriate conduct. He denied the allegations.

Mr Barton also spent nine years as the chairman of easyJet, leaving earlier in 2021 following a public argument with the airline’s founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

The chairman managed to convince 58% of shareholders to back him after Sir Stelios called a vote on his future.

The founder was furious that easyJet was pushing ahead with a plan to buy £4.5 billion worth of planes from Airbus at a time when the airline’s future was uncertain due to the pandemic.

During his decades-long career, Mr Barton also chaired Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and Cable & Wireless, among others, and sat on the boards of WH Smith and retail landlord Hammerson.

Former WH Smith chief executive Kate Swann, who now chairs Moonpig, said: “John gave me my first job as CEO and was quite simply the best chair and SID (senior independent director) you could possibly have had – he had insane skills of knowing what to say when, he was insightful, supportive, never flinched when difficult discussions had to be had, and people loved working with him.

“I would walk over hot coals for one more lunch where he shared his wisdom.

“He was the best of the best, and so unassuming and willing to give of his time to help people grow and develop.”

