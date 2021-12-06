Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Marshall board accepts £325m takeover offer from WeBuyAnyCar owner

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 9:12 am
The car dealership has been in family hands for over a century. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The board of Marshall Motor has said it will accept a £325 million takeover offer from the private-equity backed company behind WeBuyAnyCar.

Marshall said that it thought the terms offered by Constellation Automotive were “fair and reasonable”.

“Following careful consideration of both the financial terms of the offer and Constellation’s stated intentions regarding the conduct of the MMH (Marshall Motor Holdings) business under Constellation’s ownership, the board intends to recommend shareholders accept the offer,” it said in a statement to shareholders on Monday.

The announcement comes a week after Constellation jumped into the race to buy the Cambridge-headquartered group.

It bid after the Marshall family, which owns more than 64% of the business, said just two weeks ago they were interested in selling.

The family has already accepted Constellation’s bid, so it now falls to Marshall’s remaining shareholders to decide their future.

It would take the company out of family ownership after more than 100 years. In that time Marshall has become the seventh largest motor dealer group in the UK, the company claims.

It runs more than 160 franchised dealerships.

Constellation is owned by UK private equity company TDR Capital, and sits behind brands like Cinch and WeBuyAnyCar.

Last year it traded around 1.5 million cars.

Constellation said that it is “focused on broadening its offering for both consumers and business partners across the UK and Europe, and the potential acquisition of Marshall continues this strategy”.

Constellation has promised not to change the conditions under which any staff are employed or to tweak the “balance of the skills and functions of MMH employees or management”.

