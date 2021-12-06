Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Construction sector recovery picks up pace as supply delays ease

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 10:36 am
Construction firms have seen their recovery gather pace as supply delays have eased (Ben Birchall/PA)
Construction firms have seen their recovery gather pace as supply delays have eased (Ben Birchall/PA)

Growth in the UK’s construction sector picked up pace in November to reach the fastest in four months as supply delays continue to ease, according to new figures.

The closely followed IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index hit a reading of 55.5 for November, up from 54.6 in October.

Any reading above 50 is seen as growth.

The figures were driven by a steeper rise in commercial construction, which offset a slight slowdown in housebuilding growth.

The reading was ahead of the expectations of analysts, with a consensus compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics predicting a reading of 54.

Tim Moore, director at IHS Markit, said: “November data highlighted a welcome combination of faster output growth and softer price inflation across the UK construction sector.

“Commercial building led the way as recovering economic conditions ushered in new projects, which helped compensate for the recent slowdown in house building.

“Major infrastructure work also boosted construction activity in November, as signalled by the fastest growth in the civil engineering category since August.”

The report also showed optimism around businesses as supplier delivery times dipped, highlighting an easing of supply disruption which has weighed on the industry in recent months.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “Adding to this positivity was signs of recovery in supply chain performance with just 47% of construction firms reporting longer waiting times, which is the smallest number for eight months.

“Even with this glimmer of hope that the pressure on deliveries was easing, purchasing remained at higher level to counteract disruptions from ongoing driver shortages and port delays as supply chain managers bought more than their immediate need.”

November’s data also pointed to “another robust rise” in demand for construction products and materials, the report added.

It said that 72% of surveyed firms highlighted an increase in purchase prices as a result.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal