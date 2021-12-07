Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ofwat considers increased credit and transparency measures for suppliers

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 12:16 pm
Water companies could face tougher standards checks, Ofwat has said (Rui Vieira/PA)
The water regulator has said it could raise credit quality and transparency standards amid concerns over the financial health of some suppliers.

Ofwat has put forward potential measures to strengthen water companies’ financial resilience in an effort to better protect customers.

Southern Water, Yorkshire Water and SES Water all had “weak levels of financial resilience and levels of customer service which lag behind the rest of the industry”, Ofwat said.

The regulator had already said last month that water firms will have to slash customer bills by more than £67 million next year after many failed to live up to standards set by themselves and the regulator.

It has told customers that it “is concerned that some companies have put risky financing arrangements in place” and are not linking dividend payments for shareholders to their performance for customers and the environment.

Ofwat has now outlined potential measures it hopes improve the financial position of UK suppliers.

It said this would potentially include raising the minimum standards of credit quality needed for firms to continue.

The regulator also said this could involve strengthening expectations on dividend payments being linked to performance for customers and increasing transparency.

Ofwat interim chief executive David Black said: “Water companies need to be financially resilient and transparent about their financial structures.

“We have concerns on both fronts that need addressing.

“They need to be financially secure enough to make the investment needed in the essential service they provide, maintain critical assets, and protect the environment. Without that, customers and the environment will lose out.

“Dividends should be linked to performance, and companies have to improve this if they want to rebuild the trust of their customers.”

In a separate announcement on Tuesday, the regulator proposed a “small and temporary” increase in price caps for business customers.

It said the temporary increase would “allow retailers to share some of the unexpected costs associated with bad debt that have arisen following the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The amendment would temporarily increase, over the next two years, the maximum prices that retailers are allowed to charge business customers who are on default tariffs by 0.31%, Ofwat said.

