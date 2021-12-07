Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Esso fined £500,000 for 2015 gas leak

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 5:47 pm
Esso is owned by US oil giant ExxonMobil. (Ian West/PA)
Oil company Esso has been fined half a million pounds for a leak of a dangerous gas that was only discovered by a worker who was cycling home.

A member of staff on their bike at the company’s Fawley, Hampshire refinery noticed what would turn out to be a release of 15 tonnes of liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

It had been going on for four hours at that point, and experts took another hour to find and stop the leak, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

Esso, which is owned by ExxonMobil, pleaded guilty at Southampton Magistrates Court to the 2015 leak, and was fined £500,000.

Gas had been put through a pipe at a pressure that was too high, and there was no system to detect problems, the HSE said.

“The measures required to prevent accidents should be proportionate to the risks,” said HSE inspector Jonathan Halewood.

“Where companies handle large quantities of substances that can cause major accidents, such as LPG, they are required to have layers of protection in place to prevent accidents.

“In this incident a number of those layers either failed or were not in place, resulting in a significant leak.

“Even though there was no fire or injury on this occasion, there was potential for a major accident.

“The prosecution has been brought to highlight the importance of maintaining the layers of protection and preventing this kind of major leak.”

An ExxonMobil spokesperson said: “We deeply regret this incident, and have actively revised relevant processes and procedures to further strengthen our safe operations.

“We have co-operated fully and constructively with the HSE in the course of its investigation.

“ExxonMobil Fawley works within the highest regulatory standards, and is committed to its safety and environmental responsibilities.”

