Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Four out of five inbound tourism firms hit by Omicron cancellations – poll

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 2:48 am
Nearly four out of five inbound tourism firms have been hit by cancellations after tougher travel rules were implented due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, a new survey suggests (Aaron Chown/PA)
Nearly four out of five inbound tourism firms have been hit by cancellations after tougher travel rules were implented due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, a new survey suggests (Aaron Chown/PA)

Four out of five inbound tourism firms have been hit by cancellations after tougher travel rules were implemented due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, a new survey suggests.

The results of a poll by trade body UKinbound, seen by the PA news agency, indicates 79% of businesses in the sector have experienced bookings being withdrawn since the new strain emerged.

Three-quarters of cancellations were for December, ruining the industry’s hopes of receiving a boost over Christmas.

One business was on the cusp of receiving its first international visitors in 20 months, but these trips have been axed.

Tour operators, accommodation providers and tourist attractions across the UK were among those surveyed.

UKinbound chief executive Joss Croft described the outcome of the survey as “thoroughly depressing”.

She said: “International consumer confidence to travel to the UK has taken another huge hit, and the UK’s kneejerk decisions and lack of support for businesses that bear the consequences, means the recovery of this industry has already been derailed.

“Businesses need emergency support. The summer season was all but lost for them, they have depleted their cash reserves and maxed out loans. They have no wiggle room left.

“Government support has all but ceased but we still have significant restrictions in place, meaning the industry cannot trade its way to recovery.

“Germany, France, Ireland, are all supporting their inbound tourism industries; however, it seems that only when this whole sector has collapsed, will the Government sit up and take note.”

Tougher rules introduced due to Omicron mean travellers entering the UK must have evidence of a negative pre-departure coronavirus test, and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival test.

The red list has also been resurrected, meaning arrivals from 11 African countries must spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal