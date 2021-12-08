Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Covid restrictions ‘could cost UK economy £4bn a month’

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 12:03 pm
New Covid restrictions to clamp down on the spread of the Omicron variant could cost the UK economy £4 billion a month and see taxpayers foot the bill for more emergency support, a think tank has warned.
The right-wing Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) said Plan B measures being considered by the Government could “easily knock” 2% off the country’s economic output.

It also cautioned the Chancellor may need to launch more support schemes to help hard-hit sectors and firms, adding further to the UK debt pile.

The IEA called for “much stronger evidence” that the new variant sweeping across the UK is more deadly and not just more infectious before putting in place further measures.

Julian Jessop, economics fellow at the IEA, said: “Even without a full national lockdown, the additional Covid restrictions apparently being considered in Whitehall could easily knock 2% off GDP (gross domestic product) – costing the UK economy £4 billion a month – and force the taxpayer to stump up billions more to prevent a new wave of bankruptcies and job losses.

“This is on top of all the social costs and harms to people’s wellbeing and liberties, as well as the risk of further disruption to children’s education.”

Under the Government’s Plan B, people could be told to work from home to limit the spread of the virus.

Covid vaccine passports may also be needed for events with crowds, such as football matches.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), has suggested people may be told to work from home imminently as Omicron spreads fast, with the variant set to take over from the Delta strain before Christmas.

He added that a UK-wide lockdown to deal with the threat of Omicron cannot be ruled out, although the current threat is unclear.

