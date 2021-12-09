Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frasers forecasts full-year profit leap despite supply chain and pandemic woes

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 7:56 am
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has reported surging half-year profits and forecast a jump in annual earnings despite revealing a hit for supply chain costs and pandemic uncertainty (Nick Potts/PA)
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has reported surging half-year profits and forecast a jump in annual earnings despite revealing a hit from supply chain costs and pandemic uncertainty.

The parent company of chains including Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels reported pre-tax profits of £186 million for the six months to October 24, up from £106.1 million a year earlier when trading was hit by lockdown store closures.

Underlying pre-tax profits lifted 61.7% to £186.8 million as sales raced 23.6% higher to £2.3 billion over the half-year.

Frasers said it booked a £135.3 million impairment for the pandemic, with restrictions returning to parts of Europe, as well as to cover soaring shipping container and supply chain costs and inflation pressure on consumer spending.

Despite this, the group said it still believes it can deliver an increase in full-year profits to between £300 million and £350 million, assuming no further UK lockdowns.

This would mark a steep jump on the £5.8 million underlying pre-tax profits seen in 2020-21, when trading was hammered by Covid restrictions.

Frasers chairman David Daly said: “Unfortunately we still have the shadow of uncertainty cast by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with restrictions including lockdowns returning to parts of Europe and with the emergence of new variants.

“There are also supply chain risks which to date we have proven resilient to but which must be factored into our future forecasting given these could continue for some time.

“On top of this there are the well-publicised macroeconomic factors contributing to a likely cost-of-living squeeze which could impinge on consumers’ spending plans heading into the new year.”

He added: “With a successful half-year’s trading mitigated to some extent by our conservative forecasting and based on the above-mentioned headwinds, we still believe we can achieve an adjusted pre-tax profits of between £300 million to £350 million.”

