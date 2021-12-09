Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parcel firms face new rules to improve customer service

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 9:02 am
Parcel firms must improve their services and how they handle complaints under plans by regulator Ofcom after it revealed nearly two-thirds of customers have suffered problems with deliveries (Aaron Chown/PA)
Parcel firms must improve their services and how they handle complaints after regulator Ofcom revealed that nearly two-thirds of customers have suffered problems with their deliveries.

The watchdog unveiled plans to impose new rules on the sector, requiring companies to treat their customers more fairly, following a damning study.

Ofcom also wants to offer greater protection for disabled customers, who it said are 50% more likely to experience significant problems with parcel deliveries.

A survey of more than 2,000 Britons by Ofcom in January found that 64% of customers had suffered problems with parcel deliveries in the previous three months.

The poll also showed that around a quarter of those questioned found it difficult to make a complaint or contact parcel firms when their delivery went wrong.

Two in five said their complaints were only partially resolved, while almost one in 10 were left with their complaint completely unresolved, the watchdog said.

The proposals come after the parcel-delivery market has grown significantly, especially due to the increase in online shopping amid the pandemic, with Ofcom saying more than 10 million parcels are delivered on average each day in the UK.

Around four billion parcels have been delivered so far in 2021 – more than 50% higher than in 2020.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s networks and communications group director, said: “Parcel deliveries have become increasingly important to our daily lives and customers rightly expect a positive experience.

“We’re planning to strengthen our rules to make sure people are treated fairly by delivery firms.

“If we don’t see significant improvements in customer service, we’ll consider enforcement action or tighten regulations further.”

Ofcom wants to strengthen rules on complaints handling that will ensure parcel firms tell customers who to contact and how to make a complaint, what the process is and how long it will take to resolve, and make sure staff are trained appropriately.

It is also proposing a new requirement for “clear and effective” policies and procedures for the fair treatment of disabled customers.

Ofcom’s consultation on the plans closes on March 3 next year, with final decisions due in the summer.

