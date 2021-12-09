Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pub bosses call for new tax cuts and furlough over Plan B restrictions

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 11:01 am
Pub and hospitality bosses have urged the Government to reintroduce tax cuts, furlough and business grants amid new Plan B restrictions (Ben Birchall/PA)

Pub and hospitality bosses have urged the Government to reintroduce tax cuts, furlough and business grants amid fears that new Plan B restrictions will deliver a “devastating” blow to the industry.

Trade bodies and businesses expressed dismay after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a series of new coronavirus curbs will be enforced.

These measures will include an extension of mask-wearing from Friday, a return to working from home on Monday, and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday.

Bosses have highlighted that work-from-home guidance and vaccine passports will have a particular impact during the key Christmas period on retail, hospitality and leisure firms which have been battered by the pandemic for the past two years.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UKHospitality trade group, said the measures “risk devastating the hospitality sector amid its most important time of the year”.

She added: “We therefore desperately need support if we are to survive this latest set of restrictions and urge the Government to stand behind our industry.

“That means full business rates relief, grants, rent protection and extended VAT reductions. Anything less would prove catastrophic.”

Firms have seen business rates support heavily reduced in recent months, while VAT across a raft of hospitality products increased from 5% to 12.5% at the start of October and is set to return to 20% in April.

Chris Soley, chief executive of North East-based brewer and pub group Camerons Brewery, said on social media that he has seen cancellations come “thick and fast” since the new restrictions were announced, and joined the call for support.

He tweeted: “Cancellations coming in thick and fast. This is like early March 2020 when people were told not to got to the pub but we had no support.

“Urgent government grants, rates, furlough, extended VAT and rates support needed.

“Our sector needed Christmas to try and recover.”

Elsewhere, Jeremy Joseph, owner of the G-A-Y nightclub, said there has been more “nervousness” about going out in the last couple of weeks since concerns about the Omicron variant emerged.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I feel like I’m constantly walking on eggshells and in survival mode.”

Mr Joseph said the new restrictions “don’t make any sense”, pointing out that he has three venues and each venue will have different rules.

“It makes no sense. It’s as if this Government thinks that Covid will go ‘That venue has a capacity of under 500 so I won’t go in there’,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) also warned that leisure firms should ”not be thrown under the bus” with restrictions which will hit the recovering sector.

The trade body’s chief executive, Michael Kill, said: “The pre-Christmas period is absolutely crucial for our sector and reports today that Plan B, including vaccine passports, will have a devastating impact on a sector already so bruised by the pandemic.

“The Government’s own report on the subject concluded that vaccine passports wouldn’t even have a significant impact on virus transmission.

“You do, therefore, have to question the timing and rationale for this announcement.

“Is this sound, evidence-based public policy-making, or is this an attempt to move the news agenda on from a damaging story about the Downing Street Christmas party?

“Nightclubs and bars must not be thrown under the bus for the Prime Minister to save his own skin.”

