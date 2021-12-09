Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FirstGroup sticks to guidance despite recent slowdown

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 1:36 pm
The company launched the new Lumo service earlier this year (David Parry/PA)
FirstGroup reported a slowdown in the recovery of its bus business from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic in recent weeks, as fears of a new variant emerged.

Passenger numbers were 71% of 2019 levels on average on First Bus services in recent weeks, the business said.

The company said it “represents a slowdown in the rate of improvement, with pandemic-related restrictions varying by UK region”.

But the company held onto its financial guidance for the year, despite warning about the problems.

“While some uncertainty remains around pace of recovery in light of the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, there is no change to management’s expectations for the 2022 financial year: expect to build operational momentum in the current financial year, providing a solid foundation for delivering financial framework objectives – including commencing regular dividends within the next 12 months,” it said.

It comes as the business recently launched a new London to Newcastle and Edinburgh route called Lumo, which promises cheaper train tickets to its leisure travellers.

The new route, and another new FirstGroup venture, will cost around £20 million in losses this year, before contributing to profit from next year.

Lumo saw “strong passenger bookings”, the company said.

“With a well-capitalised balance sheet and an operating model that supports our intention to begin regular dividends to shareholders within the next 12 months, FirstGroup is now a more resilient and flexible business,” said executive chairman David Martin.

“I am confident that we are well-placed to create long-term, sustainable value from the opportunities ahead, underpinned by the UK policy backdrop which places public transport at the centre of the economic recovery, decarbonisation and levelling up agendas.”

