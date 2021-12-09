Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Made.com sales hit by up to £45m after factory closures and shipping delays

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 2:32 pm
Online furniture seller Made.com has said it could face a £45m hit from supply disruption (Made.com/PA)
Sales figures at Made.com will be cut by up to £45 million due to supply chain disruption and shipping delays, the online furniture retailer has told investors.

Shares in the company slid lower on Thursday after it downgraded its sales and profit forecasts as a result.

The firm said extended factory closures in Vietnam have caused significant delays to its deliveries and therefore pushed back between £35 million and £45 million in revenues to 2022.

Ongoing industry-wide supply chain disruption has “worsened in recent months” and weighed on the company’s stock intake.

Made also highlighted that it has been affected by “further port congestion and extended shipping times”.

It has built up its stock levels to deliver better lead times for customers next year and has seen the supply of goods from Vietnam return to “close to normal levels”.

It said it now expects to deliver between £365 million and £375 million in revenues for the year as a result.

The company said earnings will be between £12 million and £15 million lower than previous forecasts.

However, Made reported that sales over the second half of 2021 have nonetheless been “strong” amid a continued recovery in demand.

The retailer has seen its share value drop by almost 40% since it floated on the London Stock Exchange with a £775 million valuation in June.

Shares fell by 10.7% to 120p after early trading on Thursday.

