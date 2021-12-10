Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
McDonald’s opens net zero-carbon restaurant in UK ‘first’

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 6:50 am
The new McDonald’s ‘net zero carbon’ restaurant at Market Drayton, Shropshire (Anthony Devlin/PA)
McDonald’s has opened a “net zero-carbon” restaurant in both building construction and everyday operation, in what it believes is a UK first.

The restaurant, in Market Drayton, Shropshire, is powered by renewable energy from two wind turbines and 92 square metres of solar panels, and has walls insulated with British sheep wool.

The building’s cladding is made from recycled IT equipment and white household goods, amounting to 250 square metres of materials.

The UK’s first net zero-carbon restaurant is a McDonald’s in Market Drayton (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Elsewhere, wall signs are made from used coffee beans, each kerb stone is made from 182 recycled plastic bottles and the drive-through lane has been constructed from recycled tyres.

A biodiversity garden and nature trail designed by schoolchildren from Market Drayton Junior School will collect rainwater from the car park and provide a habitat for frogs and other creatures.

It is the first restaurant in the UK due to be verified as net zero emissions for construction using the UK Green Building Council’s (UKGBC’s) net zero-carbon buildings framework.

The fast food giant said it plans to use the “blueprint” site to achieve net zero emissions for all its 1,400 restaurants and offices by 2030.

McDonald’s vice president of supply chain and brand trust, Beth Hart, said: “At McDonald’s we believe that our food needs to be served in restaurants that are sustainable for the future. Market Drayton is a big step towards making that a reality, enabling us to test and put into practice what a net zero emissions building, both in build and use, really looks like.

“We’ve already started to roll out some of these innovations to other restaurants, but what is exciting about Market Drayton is the fact it will act as a blueprint for our future new builds.”

UKGBC spokesman Simon McWhirter said: “The challenge of decarbonising the construction industry is a complex one, but McDonald’s commitment to building the first restaurant in the UK in line with UKGBC’s net zero carbon buildings framework is a critical first step.

“We welcome the ambition to achieve net zero emissions for all McDonald’s restaurants and offices by 2030.”

