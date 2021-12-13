Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Capita reveals boost in revenues from public contracts

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 8:55 am
Outsourcing giant Capita has seen a boost in revenues (Philip Toscano/PA)
Outsourcing giant Capita has seen a boost in revenues (Philip Toscano/PA)

Outsourcing giant Capital has seen its public sector division boosted by 11% following contract wins and extensions with the Royal Navy, HMRC, the Standards and Testing Agency and the Ministry of Justice.

The company said the division grew 11% to £1.3 billion, although there was a fall in its private sector work following the loss of a major contract earlier this year and a slower recovery due to the pandemic.

In the 11 months to November 30 total revenues rose 0.6% to £2.9 billion, with the money used to pay down debts by a total of £210 million this year.

Capita, which also operates London’s Congestion Charge zone, added that its plans for downsizing and selling off parts of the firm remain on track.

A total of £620 million has been banked from selling its Secure Solutions and Specialist Insurance business, alongside its schools and training divisions ESS and Axelos, pushing the company to within touching distance of its £700 million disposals target for the year.

A ULEZ sign
Capita said the running of the extension of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone was a success (Yui Mok/PA)

Chief executive Jon Lewis said: “We have continued in recent months to make progress with our corporate transformation, particularly in our Public Service division.

“However, Covid has continued to impact some businesses within our Portfolio division.

“This, combined with the anticipated attrition in our Experience division has slowed the rate of top line growth this year.”

Capita’s Experience division saw the heaviest falls in sales, down 8% to £1.1 billion, although bosses highlighted contract wins with the RSPCA, a major UK bank, a FTSE 100 pensions client and Thames Water.

Its Portfolio division saw revenues up 0.4% to £507 million, which was stunted by slower-than- expected recoveries in Covid-affected business, including its Travel and Events division, Security Services and Legal division.

The company said in London it was successful in overseeing the extension of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) which launched at the end of October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal