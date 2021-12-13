Do you need to tell your insurer if you are working from home?

People working from home instead of the office do not need to tell their insurer unless there are certain specific circumstances, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people in England to work from home where possible from Monday, bringing England in line with the rest of the UK.

The ABI previously said that people working from home did not have to tell their insurer unless certain circumstances applied – and on Monday it said that this guidance remains unchanged.

If you would normally be in the office but are now working from home you do not need to tell your home insurer unless:

– You have visitors to your home on business matters; for example, if you have a face-to-face client meeting.

– Your business makes or sells goods from your home or you store certain items at home, particularly if the goods are valuable or include hazardous or flammable material (such as gas cylinders or fireworks).

– You are offering any other services from your home – including beauty treatments, hairdressing, child minding, dog grooming or being an exercise instructor.

– You have adapted your property – such as using an outbuilding as your home office or have undertaken any major renovation works or acquired new business equipment that belongs to you. Cover for any business equipment such as a laptop will usually be the employer’s responsibility but check with your employer if unsure.

In general, the ABI said that anyone who has set up, or is planning to establish, a business from home during the coronavirus pandemic, or has moved the running of their business to their home premises, should discuss the cover required with their insurer or broker.

It is important to make sure that your policy documentation is accurate, and your policy cover remains right for you. If you are not sure, you should contact your insurer or broker to check, the association added.

Mark Shepherd, the ABI’s assistant director, head of general insurance policy, said: “Insurers have and will continue to support their customers throughout the challenges of the pandemic, including paying up to £3 billion in the UK for Covid-related insurance claims.

“These latest measures will shift the focus back on working from home for many, and our guidance should give clarity and peace of mind for those needing to work from home.”