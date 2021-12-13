Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BT creates 150 new jobs in North East in EE call centre expansion

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 11:33 am
BT is to create 150 jobs in Newcastle. (BT/PA)
BT has announced plans to create 150 new jobs as part of a multimillion-pound refurbishment of its second contact centre in Newcastle.

The company said it has started the recruitment process for full-time workers and expects to fill the positions over the next six months.

Staff will operate the phones for BT’s mobile network, EE, and will be part of the telecom giant’s largest call centre in the UK.

BT’s current North Tyneside building will undergo a major revamp with state-of-the-art technology and facilities, the company said, and will house 1,500 EE workers.

It follows a recent overhaul of the company’s Gosforth contact centre and will be completed by the autumn, BT added.

Nick Lane, managing director for consumer customer services at BT, said: “BT is fully committed to Tyneside and we are really pleased to be creating new and permanent local EE jobs as well as investing in a second multimillion-pound office refurbishment in the area.

BT Group says it generates £1 in every £60 produced in the North East and generated £1.1 billion for the local economy in gross value added during the last financial year, with 13,700 jobs in the area.

