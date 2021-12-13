Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Dyson workers asked to continue office working

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 4:49 pm
Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson has been critical of home working in the past (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson has been critical of home working in the past (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Electronics manufacturer Dyson has asked its researchers and IT staff to come into the office, despite a recent change in Government guidance which asks for employees to work from home where possible.

The company said it needed to ensure that some of its workers were still coming into their place of work.

It cited “practical, confidentiality and security reasons”.

The statement came as the Guardian revealed that workers in the firm’s research, IT, security, development, commercial and estates management departments, and some others, were being asked to come to work.

However others – including those in the chief executive’s office and financial, legal, communications and human resources workers – will be allowed to work from home.

These workers might however be asked to come into work if it is seen as necessary to collaborate with others, according to an internal letter seen by the newspaper.

In a statement to the paper, Dyson said: “The latest Government guidance states that employees ‘should continue to go into work’ if they need to access equipment or complete their role in person.

“Dyson is asking select groups to continue attending our campuses for practical, confidentiality and security reasons; and others may work at home.

“We have gone beyond the Government’s guidance throughout the crisis to keep our people safe – introducing mandatory mask-wearing long before the guidance required it, and these measures have remained in force since.”

The firm’s billionaire founder, Sir James Dyson, has long been a critic of working from home.

In August, he wrote: “Glib statements from ministers about home-working being ‘here to stay’ show a lack of understanding of the detrimental impact that it is having. Where is their output-based evidence?

“We risk creating a two-tier workforce with those at home becoming less and less effective, leaving those diligently attending the workplace to drive the business forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]