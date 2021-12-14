Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cash deposits and withdrawals at Post Offices top £3bn in a month for first time

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 12:05 am
Cash deposits and withdrawals at Post Office branches have topped £3bn in a single month for the first time (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Cash deposits and withdrawals at Post Office branches have topped £3 billion in a single month for the first time.

The milestone was reached in November, when the Post Office handled the highest amount of cash in a single month in its 360-year history.

In total, £3.01 billion was deposited and withdrawn by personal and business customers across the UK.

The Post Office also recorded its biggest month for personal cash withdrawals in November, with £743 million withdrawn over its 11,500 counters, up by 7% month on month. The previous peak was in December 2019, when £707 million was withdrawn.

Post Office branches also handled £1.04 billion in business cash deposits in November, a total which was up by 4% month on month.

A recent Post Office survey found nearly half (44%) of small hospitality and leisure businesses in the UK rely on cash daily.

Business cash deposits at the Post Office have exceeded £1 billion every month since June 2021.

Bank branch closures have spurred some customers to visit Post Office branches for their cash needs. The Post Office has an agreement with many banks which allows customers to do their everyday banking at its branches.

Many branches are open long hours and at weekends, the Post Office said.

Martin Kearsley, banking director at Post Office, said: “Each month comes news of further bank branch closures and, in many communities across the country, Post Office is already the last counter in town.

“Business and personal cash deposits, as well as personal cash withdrawals, are all significantly up on last year and postmasters are now routinely handling around £3 billion worth of cash every month.

“Post Office’s services ensure the millions of people who rely on cash everyday can access their cash in a quick, convenient and secure manner and we’re working closely with the banks to develop shared branches and offer wider services.”

There have been 736 bank branch closures this year so far, with another 220 planned to go in 2022, according to figures recently released by Which?

Trade association UK Finance has said the banking and finance industry is committed to ensuring there is continued access to cash for those who need it, now and in the future.

