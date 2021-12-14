Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morrisons pledges to reduce carbon emissions in supply chain

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 12:45 pm
Morrisons is to work with suppliers to reduce carbon emissions (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons has announced plans to work with its own-brand suppliers to reduce carbon emissions across parts of the supply chain out of its control by 30% by 2030.

The supermarket said it will encourage suppliers to reduce the greenhouse emissions associated with the sourcing, manufacture and transportation of products.

Bosses have offered 400 own-brand suppliers free access to a new industry-leading software platform, Manufacture 2030, which will allow the businesses to measure, track and forecast their operational carbon emissions.

Steve Butts, head of corporate services at Morrisons, said: “We’re asking our own-brand suppliers to join with us to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

“As Morrisons is vertically integrated – we manufacture more than half of the fresh food we sell – we’re in a unique position to be able to offer support to the industry.

“We expect that this programme will remove thousands of tonnes of carbon from our supply chain a year – to make it easier for our customers to reduce the footprint of their shopping baskets.”

Morrisons has brought forward its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions in its own operations to 2035, five years earlier than initially pledged.

It is now focusing on its supply chain, which falls under so-called Scope 3 emissions, generated typically in the sourcing and transportation of goods from third-party companies.

The grocer said it is ahead of forecast in reducing its operational carbon emissions, reaching a 32% cut since 2017, with the aim of reaching 33% by 2025.

