Tube disruption expected at weekend as rota row continues

Travellers have been warned of disruption this weekend as London Underground drivers stage a third round of strikes in a row over rosters.

Transport for London (TfL) said five lines as well as Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines will be affected by a strike by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

TfL also said RMT strike action is expected on the Central and Victoria lines on Friday “despite months of talks” over changes to rosters.

The Night Tube, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed weeks ago but has been disrupted by industrial action.

The union claims TfL has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.

TfL on Wednesday advised commuters to “check before they travel and consider using buses”.