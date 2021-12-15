Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Airways owner scraps planned takeover of Air Europa

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 7:53 am
IAG first announced plans to buy the Spanish airline in 2019 (Steve Parsons/PA)
The £420 million takeover of Air Europa by British Airways owner IAG has been scrapped, both sides have announced.

They said “discussions are at an advanced stage to terminate the agreement” and it comes just weeks after the UK’s competition watchdog said it would investigate whether it breached competition rules.

IAG first announced plans to buy the Spanish airline in 2019 for one billion euros (£840 million) although the price was slashed after the Covid-19 pandemic knocked the entire sector by grounding planes.

It has now been scrapped entirely.

Bosses had already offered concessions to EU antitrust bodies over the deal, although the details have not been made public.

A European Commission investigation was launched in June over concerns that the plans would reduce competition on Spanish domestic routes and international routes to and from the country.

IAG already owns Iberia and the deal would see it buying Air Europa on behalf of IAG, but trade unions and rival carriers had raised concerns.

