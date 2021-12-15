Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pub group Punch snapped up by private equity giant Fortress

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 11:17 am
Pub firm Punch has agreed a takeover by private equity firm Fortress (Johnny Green/PA)
Pub firm Punch has agreed a takeover by private equity firm Fortress (Johnny Green/PA)

Private equity giant Fortress has bought Punch Pubs & Co, one of the UK’s biggest pub groups.

SoftBank-backed Fortress confirmed on Wednesday that it has acquired the 1,300-pub company in a move understood to be worth roughly £1 billion.

It bought Punch, which was founded by industry veterans Hugh Osmond and Roger Myers in 1997, from private equity rival Patron Capital.

Patron had purchased Punch in 2016 as part of a deal which saw the group shrink by more than half after selling 1,900 sites from its estate to Heineken.

The takeover follows Punch’s acquisition of 56 pubs from the Young’s Ram Pub Company for £53 million in July.

The pub group said it been able to “weather the ongoing challenges of the pandemic” due its “resilient” business model and mix of suburban and rural pub sites.

Punch Pubs & Co chief executive Clive Chesser said: “This is very positive news for everyone connected with Punch, and we are extremely excited about the opportunity that lies ahead with Fortress Investment Group.

“Fortress is a hugely experienced investor who understands the strengths of our business and fully buys into our strategic positioning and business plan.

“We welcome their ambition and commitment to work alongside the existing management team to invest in the business with innovation and capital to ensure our long-term success in what is a highly competitive market.”

Fortress, which also owns Majestic Wine, has sealed the deal around four months after missing out on supermarket giant Morrisons in a bidding war.

Cyril Courbage, managing director of Fortress Investment Group, said: “We are excited to team with Clive and the Punch management, which has done an exceptional job of navigating the challenges of the Covid crisis while positioning the business for long-term growth and value creation.

“We believe in providing strong management teams with the flexibility and support to execute their long-term strategic plans.

“The UK is an extremely attractive investment environment, and we will continue to explore other opportunities in this sector and across the UK, Ireland and Europe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal