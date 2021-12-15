Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

H&M and Inditex reveal sales recovery despite supply disruption

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 1:47 pm
A branch of H&M on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)
A branch of H&M on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)

H&M and the owner of Zara, Inditex, have both seen sales rebound despite continued challenges from the pandemic and supply chain disruption.

The pair said they have both seen revenues return to at least pre-pandemic levels over the latest trading period.

Swedish retailer H&M (Hennes & Mauritz) told shareholders its “strong recovery” has continued despite some restrictions remaining in place.

The company said its group sales for the quarter to November 30 “were back at the same level as in the fourth quarter of 2019”, and 8% higher than the same quarter last year.

It said that about 100 stores, mainly in South East Asia, were shut at the start of the quarter, with this rising to 115 temporary closures by the end of the period.

Elsewhere, the world’s largest fashion retailer, Inditex, said its net income hit a record high for the three months to October as sales rose by 10% against 2019 levels, and 21% against last year.

Store and online sales from the start of November to December 10 were also up 10% against 2019 levels.

The Spanish group, which owns the Pull & Bear and Bershka brands, also told investors that its Autumn/Winter collection has been “very well received” by customers.

Inditex’s executive chairman, Pablo Isla, said: “These results are very satisfactory and demonstrate once again the solidity of our business model, the quality and commitment of our teams, and the potential being realised by our strategy of fully integrating stores and online.”

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “Zara owner Inditex should have been riding high this morning after confirming that sales are firmly in front of pre-pandemic levels.

“Add to that strong growth in online, a more concentrated store estate, and the near completion of efforts to migrate to a new online platform, and the group’s in a strong position heading into the new year.

“But shares failed to rally following the rosy report as inflation-related worries cast a shadow over the entire sector.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]