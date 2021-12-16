Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Domino’s ends long-running dispute with franchise partners

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 7:59 am
Domino’s Pizza has reached a deal with its franchise partners (Domino’s/PA)
Domino’s Pizza and its franchise partners have ended a long-running dispute.

The company said it will invest £20 million over the next three years, with franchise owners agreeing to increase the speed of new store openings.

Wrangling between the two sides stretches back over a number of years but chief executive Dominic Paul said the issue is now over and the deal is a “great resolution”.

Domino’s added that the UK business has struggled in comparison with the company’s global empire but the deal “can begin a new era of collaboration in which the system can realise its full potential”.

Under the deal, Domino’s will spend £20 million over three years for digital acceleration and in-store innovation to support franchisees in winning new customers.

There will be an increase in marketing spend and a new food rebate system to encourage order growth.

Domino’s will also improve its new store incentive schemes.

In return, franchisees have agreed to increase the number of new store openings to around 45 a year over the next three years and participate in national promotions.

Domino’s relies heavily on promotions but these tend to be set locally by each franchise partner, making national deals difficult to launch.

Franchisees must also agree to prioritise, test, and roll out new technology and product innovation and to trial new store formats.

The deal will last for three years from January before being reviewed.

Bosses said that, as a result of the plans, they expect medium-term sales to increase to between £1.6 billion and £1.9 billion, with more than 200 stores.

Mr Paul said: “This is an important moment for Domino’s, and I’m delighted we have reached what is truly a great resolution with our franchisees.

“We saw first-hand through the pandemic how, when we work together, we win together.

“I firmly believe that the resolution we have reached is a good one for franchisees, our people, and our shareholders.

“It means that our interests are aligned, and we are now in an even stronger position to execute our strategic plan.”

Mark Millar, chairman of the Domino’s Franchisee Association (DFA), said: “This framework for growth is the result of many months of discussions, and the DFA and its members are pleased to have reached an agreement that brings Domino’s and its franchisees closer together and enables us to focus on a future that delivers growth for all.”

The two sides fell out while former chief executive David Wild was running the company, as franchisees refused to open more stores.

He stepped down in 2019, paving the way for new boss Mr Paul – the former head of Costa Coffee – to take over the negotiations.

