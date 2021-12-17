Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands set off for France to beat tourism ban

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 8:25 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 1:09 pm
Eurostar urged people to avoid London St Pancras station unless they have a pre-booked ticket (Joshua Bratt/PA)
Thousands of travellers are embarking on trips to France ahead of the introduction of a ban on UK tourists.

Cross-Channel rail operator Eurostar is urging people to avoid London St Pancras station unless they have a pre-booked ticket and a negative coronavirus test result.

Most of the firm’s train services on Friday were sold out as many people brought their Christmas travel plans forward after the new restrictions were announced on Thursday.

Ferry operators and airlines have also experienced a surge in demand.

Eurostar passengers
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said tough restrictions will be enforced from 11pm UK time on Friday, including a requirement for “compelling reasons” to travel to or from the UK.

Trips for tourism or business will not be permitted.

Mr Castex’s office said this is “in the face of the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom”.

People intending to travel through France to other countries can only continue with their trip if they are remaining in the international area of an airport for under 24 hours.

Those allowed to enter France will need to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken less than 24 hours in advance, and must isolate for at least two days.

Hauliers and transport workers are exempt from the new rules.

Travel firms described the tourism ban as a “hammer blow”.

Eurostar passengers
Most of Eurostar’s services on Friday are fully booked (Joshua Bratt/PA)

Eurostar’s Twitter account has been inundated with messages from people wanting refunds.

The company is offering customers the opportunity to rebook without a fee, or a voucher.

Trade association Abta has requested an “urgent meeting” with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to discuss the sector’s “current financial situation and its pressing need for financial support”.

Chief executive Mark Tanzer said: “The Government has recognised the plight of the UK hospitality sector, with trade down by 40% in December.

“But at the same time, the travel industry, where income has been down by 78% this year, and further impacted by Omicron restrictions since late November, continues to be ignored.

“Over the past fortnight, we have heard nothing from Government about how travel and tourism might be supported. The time to act is now.”

