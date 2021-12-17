Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Just Eat joins forces with Asda for rapid grocery deliveries

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 12:45 pm
Just Eat has expanded into rapid grocery deliveries through a new partnership with Asda (Peter Byrne/PA)
Just Eat has expanded into rapid grocery deliveries through a new partnership with Asda (Peter Byrne/PA)

Just Eat has launched into the UK’s rapid grocery delivery market by joining forces with Asda.

The move, which will initially see Just Eat customers able to buy a range of products from five Asda stores, is the takeaway delivery giant’s first tie-up with a major supermarket chain.

The partnership will start in January, with the exact locations set to be announced in the new year.

It comes after a period of rapid growth in the grocery delivery market, with rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats also partnering with UK supermarkets.

Some retailers, including Tesco, have also launched their own services, while a number of start-ups dedicated to grocery delivery, such as Gorillas and Getir, have rapidly expanded across the country since the pandemic hit.

Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said: “We live in an on-demand world and, as the UK’s largest food delivery aggregator, we want to ensure we are getting our customers the food they want, when they want it.

“Our tie-up with Asda means we can help people access everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in a matter of minutes.

“It’s a really exciting development and we look forward to working with Asda on what I’m sure will be a popular addition for our customers.”

The new deal will build on Just Eat’s existing relationship with Asda which has seen it deliver pizzas and meal deals from Asda Kitchen, the retailer’s indoor cafe and diner business, which operates across 42 locations nationwide.

Simon Gregg, vice president of online grocery at Asda, said: “Through working with Just Eat we’re able to give customers in new locations the opportunity to select from a broad range of grocery items for speedy delivery to the doorstep.

“The trial will also see Asda become more accessible to a wider customer base through Just Eat’s significant presence in the on-demand food delivery space.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal